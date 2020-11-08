Prince William, Duchess Kate & More Royals Join The Queen For Socially Distanced Remembrance Sunday Ceremony

The Queen was joined by other members of the royal family to mark Remembrance Sunday.

As Vanity Fair reports, Elizabeth II was accompanied by grandson Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the annual ceremony.

With the U.K. in lockdown due to a second wave of COVID-19, this year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony was not attended by members of the public.

William, attired in a military uniform, laid a wreath at Whitehall, where just 26 veterans were in attendance.

His father, Prince Charles, also laid a wreath, as did Prince Edward and Princess Anne; Prince Andrew, who stepped away from all royal duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, did not attend.

Check out these photos from Remembrance Sunday 2020.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watch, from the balcony of the Foreign Office, at the start of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (Aaron Chown/ Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (Aaron Chown/ Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William, left and Prince Charles attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP)