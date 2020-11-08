Foo Fighters Debut New Single ‘Shame Shame’ On ‘SNL’

Foo Fighters took to the stage of Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H as musical guests on the Nov. 7 edition of “Saturday Night Live” , the first episode following the 2020 presidential election.

For their first number, Dave Grohl and the band performed an emotional version of iconic hit “Times Like These”.

For their second performance, the band played a never-before-heard song, “Shame Shame”.

The new track is the first single from Foo Fighters’ upcoming 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, set to be released early next year.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, Medicine at Midnight will feature the following songs:

“Making a Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting on a War”

“Medicine at Midnight”

“No Son of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

Medicine at Midnight will be released on Feb. 5, 2021.