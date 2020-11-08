Alicia Keys Delivers Moving Speech To Induct Whitney Houston Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Whitney Houston was among the artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Saturday night’s ceremony, which, for the first time ever, took place virtually.

The late singer was inducted by Alicia Keys, who gave a moving speech about the influence Houston played in her own musical development.

“Whitney is one of one. There is no one like her, and there never will be. I remember growing up, listening to her music, and dancing around the house and jumping on my bed, singing her songs into my hairbrush. This golden voice with range and runs and power like none, with a face, a presence, like royalty. She was every little girl’s admiration,” said Keys in her speech.

“When I first met her, she sought me out at one of Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy parties. I was still in awe of this crazy world I was newly welcomed into, and she marched right up to me, and she said, ‘You are gonna write a song for me.’ I couldn’t believe it! Had the greatest voice of all time just demanded that of little ole me? I was shocked and completely overjoyed, and slightly scared,” Keys continued.

“And thus began a beautiful friendship that was so genuine, and so sincere. We were kindred spirits and instant sisters. We did work together on ‘Million Dollar Bill’, a song I wrote for her album I Look to You. We laughed so much that I thought we’d never be able to finish the song. We called each other ‘meema,’ and I cherish every moment that I got to talk to her, be in her beautiful company, and love her,” she added.

Alicia Keys inducts Whitney Houston into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame!

“I still can’t believe that was Whitney’s last album, and that she’s no longer with us. We all know what a miraculous singer Whitney was, perhaps the greatest voice of our time. We all know how her unprecedented success brought black women into the absolute highest reaches of the music industry’s pantheon. We all know that her music will live forever. That music, that everlasting voice, is her final, generous gift to us. And she will now be one of the brightest lights ever to shine in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Keys concluded. “Congratulations, Meema. We miss you.”

Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston was joined by her mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston, to accept the honour.

“I am so very, very proud that Whitney’s being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” said Cissy Houston of her daughter.

“She wanted to be something, not anything,” she added. “She worked hard at it, too.”