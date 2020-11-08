TV Icon Alex Trebek Dead At 80

“Jeopardy!” host and Canadian television icon Alex Trebek has passed away at age 80.

According to a tweet from the “Jeopardy!” account, the Sudbury, Ont. born TV personality “passed away peacefully at home” early Sunday morning, “surrounded by family and friends.”

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Television Distribution — which produces the game show — issued a statement on Trebek’s death.

“Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our ‘Jeopardy!’ family,” said LoCascio. “Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind, caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans – including generations of families — who have welcomed Alex into their living room each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.”

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their two children, Matthew, 30, and Emily, 27.

In March 2019, Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said in his announcement. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he added.

Characteristically, Trebek ended his statement with a joke: “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!”

After his cancer diagnosis, Trebek continued to host “Jeopardy!” up until his death.

After graduating from the University of Ottawa, Trebek started his broadcasting career at the CBC, beginning as a newscaster and fill-in reporter. In 1966, he became host of Canadian quiz show “Reach for the Top”, and then became host of another game show, “Jackpot”.

In 1973 he left Canada for Hollywood, where he landed a job hosting the short-lived game show “The Wizard of Odds”.

Trebek continued to make a name for himself as a game show host, and in 1984 was hired to helm a revival of “Jeopardy!”, which initially aired from 1964 to 1975.

With Trebek as host, the show became an iconic hit that continues to draw millions of viewers.

In his recently published memoir, The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life, Trebek reflected on the enduring popularity of “Jeopardy!” and the role he’s played in its success.

“Viewers have gotten used to having me there, not so much as a showbiz personality, but as an uncle,” he wrote. “I’m part of the family more than an outside celebrity who comes into your home to entertain you. They find me comforting and reassuring as opposed to being impressed by me.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted the following statement: “We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

 

Celebrities have been reacting to Trebek’s passing on social media:

