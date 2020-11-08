Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Will Be Shown On Christmas Day

Perhaps a suitable way to honour Canadian legend Alex Trebek who died on Sunday is that his final “Jeopardy!” episode will air on Christmas Day. A gift for all.

After the game show announced that Trebek died at 80, Sony shared when his last episode would be broadcast.

Trebek battled pancreatic cancer for a long time, often taking time away from the show to recover after announcing the stage 4 diagnosis in March 2019. His last episodes of “Jeopardy!” were filmed on Oct. 29, which was 10 days before his death.

The show in the middle of filming the 37th season.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. “For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of ‘Jeopardy!’ and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily and Nicky.”

Trebek holds the Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter on the same show with over 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!”.

According to The Wrap, there are no plans for announcing a new host at the moment.