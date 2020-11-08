Filming Wraps On ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

After a pandemic delay, a hefty budget increase to address coronavirus safety concerns and more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests, principal photography has completed on “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

The film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, shared the news on social media.

The first Hollywood blockbuster to be completed during the pandemic, production on the $165-million sequel began in February at London’s famed Pinewood Studios, but was then halted after just a few weeks.

Production then resumed in July, with “Dominion” becoming the first major motion picture to do so.

According to reports, COVID-19 safety protocols added an additional $8 million to the budget. This included an estimated 40,000 COVID tests for cast and crew, all of whom isolated together in a bubble for the duration of filming.

“As we continue to contend with the challenges facing our industry during a global pandemic, the collaborative nature of this production allowed us to safely complete nearly 100 days of shooting, and we are so proud of what this team was able to accomplish,” Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, told Deadline.

“We designed our return-to-production guidelines with safety being the foremost priority and everyone associated with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ stepped up, held themselves and those around them accountable, and the results have been amazing. Congratulations to our filmmakers and cast for their tireless efforts that paved the way for other productions across the industry to get back to work,” she added.

Even with all those protocols in place, production was paused for two weeks in October due to some positive test results.

As Trevorrow explained, having the cast and crew hunkered down, living and working together for months, led to a rare bond being formed.

“We lived together, ate together, told stories, shared our fears and hopes, played Frisbee on the lawn… there was a lot of laughter at a time when it has been hard to find things to laugh about,” he said. “We were all far from those we loved at a time when you want to be closest to them. I missed my family greatly. I was away from them for four months. But the cast in our bubble became another family.”

Added the director: “I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better. Everything we were going through emotionally we would share. We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it.”