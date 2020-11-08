Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious Video Of Bread Baking Fail

He’s a multi-talented actor, singer and performer, but Hugh Jackman wants fans to know that he isn’t perfect at everything he tries.

The “Greatest Showman” star has taken to Instagram to reveal the unappetizing results of a baking attempt that went very, very wrong.

The 52-year-old couldn’t hold back his laughter as he showed followers the lumpy batch of gluten-free bread.

“People say all the time that we only show the perfect parts of our lives,” says Jackman in the clip. “So I thought let’s celebrate the failures.”

The Golden Globe-winner and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, realized that gluten-free flour “apparently does not work the same way” only after the bread failed to rise in the oven.

Furness wonders aloud whether the bread tastes “as bad as it looks”.

“That doughsnt look good,” wrote one fan in the comments.

“When wolverine tries baking 😂,” laughed another follower.

Jackman and Furness live in New York with their two adopted children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15.