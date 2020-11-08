Chris And Liam Hemsworth Celebrate Brother Luke’s 40th Birthday With 1920s Party

It was a family affair for the Hemsworth family as they celebrated Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday.

Chris Hemsworth, wife Ela Pataky, Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were all present for the 1920s themed party in Bryon Bay, Australia.

Also in attendance was Luke’s wife Samantha and the heads of the family, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

“Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend,” the “Thor” actor wrote on Instagram, along with the family in their outfits.

Pataky looked particularly stunning in a flapper costume.

Liam didn’t share pictures from the party, but he did post a personal photo of him with his brothers.

“You’ve been a wonderful brother all these years. I’ve taught you well…the rest is up to u. Love ya Luke” the “Hunger Games” star said. “you’ll always be the little brother whos best at crying! Love ya forever,” Luke responded.

