Jeffree Star Launches ‘Blood Money’ Palette Amid Lawsuit From Anna Nicole Smith Estate

Jeffree Star has debuted his new makeup collection amid controversy involving the late Anna Nicole Smith.

Star is being sued by Smith’s estate over his alleged use of Smith’s “name, image, and likeness” to sell cosmetics.

The makeup mogul launched his brand new “Blood Money” palette on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Revealing his latest business endeavour on his YouTube channel, Star wrote, “HEY EVERYONE! Welcome BACK to my channel!! Today I’m revealing the brand new Jeffree Star Cosmetics Blood Money collection! It was finally time to do an ALL green palette and the fantasy is here.”

The lawsuit against Star was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Blast was the first to report the story.

The items in question are a liquid lipstick and a lipliner/eyeliner that are both available in a colour called “Anna Nicole”, which is described as bright orange red with a matte finish. Smith’s estate says the colour specifically references Smith’s “signature red colour.”

Both products are currently not available for purchase on Star’s website in the “Anna Nicole” colour but do appear available on other beauty retailers’ sites.

Smith’s estate, which acquired all intellectual property related to Smith following her death on Feb. 8, 2007, alleges that Star never obtained permission from the estate to market makeup products that reference the deceased star. The estate also claims Star used Smith’s likeness on packaging and marketing materials and has yet to offer “compensation for the commercial use of such rights, let alone compensation commensurate with the substantial commercial value” associated with Smith’s celebrity.”

Smith’s estate is seeking unspecified damages and wants Star to turn over all profits from the sale of any products tied to Smith. Star has yet to respond to the lawsuit.