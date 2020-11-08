Ryan Reynolds Talks Alex Trebek’s ‘Free Guy’ Cameo

After the news of Alex Trebek’s death broke on Sunday, fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to the “gracious and funny” star.

Trebek died at 80 from stage four pancreatic cancer but before his death, he filmed a part in “Free Guy”.

“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film ‘Free Guy’ last year despite his battle,” Reynolds tweeted. “He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.”

Trebek can be spotted in the trailer for “Free Guy” where he plays himself. In the scene he gives a clue about Reynolds’ character, saying, “This character in the video game Free City has been turning by being the good guy.”

Trebek played himself in a number of cameos throughout his career including “Cheers”, “The Golden Girls” and “Blossom”.

“Free Guy” has yet to hit theatres due to the pandemic and was once again delayed from the December release date to an unannounced time.