Eddie Van Halen Honoured At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The late Eddie Van Halen is being remembered for his massive impact on music.

The iconic Van Halen guitarist was honoured during the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 7.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Throwback Family Photos With Eddie Van Halen And A Pregnancy Pic

Van Halen passed away on Oct. 6, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The legendary musician was celebrated during the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony, which featured appearances from megastars like Slash and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett.

Slash said, “Eddie Van Halen was a tremendously gifted musician. His style and his sound were completely unique to him. He had a massive impact on guitar playing, and I don’t think there’s anybody that’s picked up the guitar since 1978 that hasn’t been touched in some way by his influence. I’m gonna miss his playing and I’m gonna miss him as a friend.”

RELATED: David Crosby Apologizes For ‘Meh’ Comment About Eddie Van Halen After Guitarist’s Death

Hammett added, “Eddie Van Halen was amazing. Not since Jimi Hendrix had there been a guitar player that had so much impact and was so inspiring to me. He just explored the most simplest thing, a harmonic on a string, and brought it into a realm of technique that nobody even thought was possible. He was just like from a different planet.”

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Eddie Van Halen Drunk-Dialling To Ask ‘If I Wanted To Sing In His Band’

The In Memoriam segment also honoured other artists who died this year like Kenny Rogers, Little Richard and Bill Withers.