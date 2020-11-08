Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Debuts At No. 1

Ariana Grande’s surprise sixth studio album has debuted on top.

Positions debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Grande only announced the album a few weeks prior to release but the unexpected surprise paid off, moving 174,000 units in the first week.

According to Billboard, Positions is “the second-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album in 2020.”

Only Taylor Swift’s Folklore has had a larger week this year.

This isn’t Grande’s first No. 1 debut. Yours Truly (2013), My Everything (2014), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019) all did the same.

Her last three albums were released in the last two years and two and a half months which makes it the “fastest accumulation” of three No. 1 albums by a female artist in the last 10 years since Miley Cyrus.