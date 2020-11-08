Sarah Michelle Gellar And Shannen Doherty Sumo Wrestle In Giant Inflatable Balls

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty blew off their election stress in a very unconventional way.

As the world watched the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections unfold, Gellar and Doherty decided to provide their fans with a spot of comic relief.

The pair suited up in giant inflatable balls, before going head-to-head in a hilarious sumo wrestling fight.

“And now for some alternative programming,” wrote Gellar captioning the clip on Nov. 6. “It’s time for me to deal with my stress.”

The video sees the actresses gearing up for their battle, before Gellar quickly knocks Doherty off her feet.

“My dog saved me,” Doherty added, sharing the post to her own page.

While the fight didn’t last long, some fans suggested that the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star and the “Charmed” actress should reprise their roles for a new spin-off series.

“Why didn’t Prue and Buffy make their own show,” wrote one fan.

“THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS IVE EVER SEEN,” said another impressed follower.