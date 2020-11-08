Sam Smith Shares Powerful Message At The End Of Their MTV EMA Performance

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday and included a number of incredible performances.

One of those came from Sam Smith who performed their song “Diamonds” from an empty theatre while strikes of white lightning flashed across a red screen.

Not only was Smith’s act pitch perfect, their message for fans afterwards hit home for many viewers.

“Don’t f**k with queer kids,” the backdrop read as Smith finished.

Other artists to virtually perform included Alicia Keys, Little Mix and Karol G.

Smith and Demi Lovato were nominated for best collaboration for their song “I’m Ready”, unfortunately, they lost to “Tusa” by Karol G. and Nicki Minaj.