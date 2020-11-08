Alex Trebek ‘Cried Tears Of Joy’ During Don McLean’s Performance At Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Christmas Party

Don McLean is remembering a poignant moment he shared with the late Alex Trebek.

The “American Pie” singer performed during Trebek’s last “Jeopardy!” Christmas party in 2019.

Trebek asked the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee to sing at the festive gathering as a “bucket list” request.

“Alex asked if I would come and sing for him and his Jeopardy family at his annual Christmas party last year. I was on his ‘bucket list,’ he told me. It was at a lovely Italian restaurant near his home,” explained McLean in a statement shared on Twitter.

Alex asked if I would come and sing for him & his Jeopardy family at his annual Christmas party last year. I was on his “bucket list” he told me.

It was at a lovely Italian restaurant near his home. pic.twitter.com/gC6rkKyXFw — Don McLean (@donmclean) November 8, 2020

The statement continued, “He apologized for his red complexion which he said the medications gave him. It was a joyous and sad occasion and I was very touched that my music was that important to him.”

“There was not the slightest hint of self-pity or weakness in this man. He was elegant and dignified as you saw him on television. Old school for sure and someone who we all can learn from. I thought of him often afterward and I’ll think of him in the future and maybe try to be a little more like him.”

McLean previously told People how Trebek “cried tears of joy” during the performance.

Speaking at the time, he said, “There were a lot of tears. The songs can do that but under the circumstances, there was also a propensity to want to let some emotion out.”

TV host and Canadian television icon Trebek passed away at age 80 on Sunday.

According to a tweet from the “Jeopardy!” account, the Sudbury, Ont. born star “passed away peacefully at home” where he was “surrounded by family and friends.”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their two children, Matthew, 30, and Emily, 27.