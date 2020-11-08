DaBaby Highlights Police Brutality During MTV EMA Performance

By Jamie Samhan.

DaBaby brought it for the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday with a mashup of three of his songs.

The virtual show saw the rapper perform “Rockstar”, “Blind”, and “Practice”.

RELATED: DaBaby Reacts To Brother’s Fatal Gunshot Wound: ‘I Would’ve Gave Up All I Had To See You Happy’

His act was particularly timely as each song told a different story starting from being subject to police brutality while arrested, to a court case, to then explaining himself to the press.

DaBaby had multiple nominations including best song, best new artist, best collaboration and best hip hop.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Debuts Music Video For New ‘Levitating’ Remix Featuring DaBaby

Other performances included Sam Smith, Little Mix and Alicia Keys.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP