Doja Cat Performs Rock Rendition Of ‘Say So’ At MTV EMAs

Doja Cat unleashed her inner rock-goddess during Sunday night’s 2020 MTV EMAs.

Taking to the stage to perform her hit song “Say So”, the 25-year-old put a dark new spin on the catchy pop track.

Doja Cat evoked the character of Samara from “The Ring” by crawling out of a TV screen with her dishevelled hair hanging over her face.

The pre-recorded performance took place on a stage filled with white flowers, surrounded by a drummer and guitars.

Doja Cat was nominated for two awards at the show, which was hosted by British girlband Little Mix, minus Jesy Nelson.

The fourth member of the group missed out on the occasion due to illness.

Other performers included DaBaby, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith.

Doja Cat previously opened up about her experience of contracting COVID-19.

Speaking with Capital XTRA, she discussed the “four-day symptom freak-out” when she became infected.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she explained.