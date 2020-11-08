BTS Wins Big At The 2020 MTV EMAs

Little surprise that global superstars BTS are the big winners of the MTV European Music Awards.

For a second consecutive year, the K-pop group edged out the competition, taking home four awards. BTS won best song, best group, best virtual live and biggest fans–which with their Army was a cinch.

RELATED: BTS’ Suga Shares Update With ARMY Following ‘Successful’ Shoulder Surgery: ‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

Congratulations to @BTS_twt and ARMY for winning the "Biggest Fans" category at the 2020 MTV EMAs for the 3rd year in a row, a new record! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Vz2wVy5lYb — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) November 8, 2020

“It is because Army exists that we exist,” Jin previously told Variety. For those not up to date, Army stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth.

Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Little Mix and 5 Seconds of Summer were also nominated for best group. BTS’ first English song “Dynamite” won them best song.

RELATED: BTS Take Over The 2020 Billboard Awards In Performance From Seoul Airport

This year’s show was all virtual but last year the ceremony was held in Seville, Spain where BTS won three awards–the most of the night.