Alicia Keys Wears Full Face Mask And Sings On Moving Stage At MTV EMAs

Alicia Keys brought her performance to a whole new level at this year’s MTV European Music Awards.

The Grammy-winner donned a dazzling face mask as she belted out “Love Looks Better” from a moving stage.

The incredible pre-recorded performance was filmed at an outdoor location in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

Keys took to Twitter before Sunday night’s show to share pictures of her stunning look.

What side of Alicia do ya’ll think this is? You’ll see tonight on @mtvema 💫💫 💫 pic.twitter.com/U3IPyfjPwy — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 8, 2020

“Love Looks Better” is the latest single to be released from the singer’s self-titled album.

Other performers at the 2020 EMAs included DaBaby, Doja Cat and Sam Smith.