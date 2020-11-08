Lee Brice Cancels CMA Awards Performance After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Lee Brice has pulled out of his upcoming CMA Awards performance due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The singer was scheduled to take to the stage alongside Carly Pearce at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The pair were due to sing “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, for which they are nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories.

A representative for the country music star insisted that he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.”

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” the statement added.

A CMA spokesperson also said that Brice was tested before taking part in rehearsals for the show.

Brice will be self-isolating at home while he recovers from the virus.

Superstars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host this year’s show, taking place at Music City Center in downtown Nashville. With appropriate COVID-19 protocols in place, stars will safely gather in the same room for the show.