Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher & More Stars Participated In Group Call About COVID-19

It’s been revealed how the stars joined Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the seriousness of COVID-19 back in April.

Kim Kardashian organized a star-studded Zoom call with several celebrities in the early days of the pandemic.

Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a new interview with CNN, Fauci said that the call included a total of 36 celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

“It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds,” he revealed. “I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

Kardashian organized the call, which lasted about an hour.

Fauci also discussed how the stars used their platforms to share his messages with their millions of followers.

“Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts,” he added. “I could say to them, for example, it’s important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say ‘wear a mask’ and it goes out to an additional couple of million people.”