Lil Nas X Teases First Single In Almost Two Years, ‘Holiday’, With Clip Featuring Michael J. Fox

Lil Nas X is getting into the holiday spirit.

The rapper becomes Santa Nas X in a teaser clip, featuring a special cameo from Michael J. Fox, for his upcoming track “Holiday”.

The video follows a time-travelling cowboy who becomes Santa, with Fox warning: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

The clip references Fox’s famous character Marty McFly from “Back to the Future”.

Lil Nas X tweeted about his first single in almost two years after the commercial dropped during Sunday night’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

“Holiday” is set to be released Friday, November 13.

The musician’s new song comes after he released his much-loved “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus last year.

The pair nabbed numerous awards for the track, including Grammys for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and the Best Music Video.