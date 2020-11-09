Sarah Silverman Guest-Hosts ‘Ellen’ And Chats With Anthony Anderson About His Mom’s Love Of Bingo

Sarah Silverman has to clean up her act for daytime TV.

On Monday, the comedian guest-hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres” and sits down to chat with “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson.

RELATED: Sarah Silverman Talks Backlash After Participating In ‘Imagine’ Video

“Can you believe I’m hosting a daytime TV show? This is just so different for me,” Silverman says in her opening monologue, before singing an impromptu theme song.

“People always worry that I’ll say something crass,” she continues, “because they know me from my standup, or because they know me from TV, or because they know me… Because they know me. But I’m a full-grown woman, so I know how to behave in front of full-grown adults with really sensitive ears.”

Later, Anderson joins Silverman and talks about his mom Doris and her incredible love of bingo.

“During COVID, she’s been playing even more,” he says. “She found a drive-in bingo.”

The actor tells a story: “I was invited to the White House. I asked my mom to come with me to the White House. She turned down a visit to the White House to play bingo,” Anderson recalls. “I said, ‘Mom, you’re going to turn down a visit to the White House for the first Black president?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna play bingo.'”

She didn’t regret the decision either — she ended up winning $250.

RELATED: Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman & More Celebs Get Naked To Get Out The Vote

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also on the show, Silverman shares a segment in which she sits down with a group of children to learn their opinions on the year 2020.

Asked if they’re driving their parents crazy while in lockdown, the kids admit, “Sometimes!”