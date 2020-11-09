Eva Longoria Responds After Facing Backlash For Comments About Black Women Voters

Eva Longoria has apologized after comments made during an interview about the U.S. presidential election results.

Longoria spoke to MSNBC about the role people of colour played in securing Joe Biden’s victory.

She was criticized for saying “Latinas are the real heroes” when discussing Biden’s win.

“The women of colour showed up in a big way,” Longoria said. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here. Beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one.”

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

Longoria was then accused of “undermining the Black community” online.

eva longoria undermining the black community (specifically black women) by saying that latina women are the “heroines”. just shows the anti-blackness in our community and how we do not appreciate black women enough for their efforts and what they do. — sophie 🦃 (@sophiebeatricee) November 9, 2020

However you wanna spin it, what Eva Longoria said tonight on live television was a form of Black/Afro-Latinx erasure…full stop. And when Black folks are telling you DIRECTLY that it was erasure, and yet you brush us off as “overreacting,” of COURSE expect a hearty “fuck you” — Adrian C. Jackson (@AdrianCJax) November 9, 2020

it’s always the erasure of afro-latinos in this discourse and honestly i’m sick of it. when people like eva longoria are referring to latinos they’re not referring to black latinos and it’s soooo rooted in whiteness https://t.co/VF6e0dw24c — cierra (@maddieseuphoria) November 9, 2020

Not Eva Longoria saying yeah Black women voted, but Latina women are the “real heroes” of this election. Sis not only do the numbers disagree, but you didn’t have to say anything about Black women PERIODT. Ole raggedy ass pic.twitter.com/mCdFRtgD7s — it’s WHITNEY bitch 🎃 (@lifeWHITme) November 9, 2020

The “Desperate Housewives” star then shared a statement online, which included: “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women.”

“When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

See the full statement below.

About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women absolutely should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way! I was com — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power. Together we are — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Unstoppable!!! Black women turned out 90% for Biden. I as a Latina, aspire to be as engaged as effective as they are! — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Please read 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Please read my post. Def didn’t mean it this way. https://t.co/ZU6IL6c5CW — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Kerry Washington then responded to Longoria’s post: