Eva Longoria Responds After Facing Backlash For Comments About Black Women Voters

By Becca Longmire.

Eva Longoria. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Eva Longoria. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Eva Longoria has apologized after comments made during an interview about the U.S. presidential election results.

Longoria spoke to MSNBC about the role people of colour played in securing Joe Biden’s victory.

She was criticized for saying “Latinas are the real heroes” when discussing Biden’s win.

“The women of colour showed up in a big way,” Longoria said. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here. Beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one.”

Longoria was then accused of “undermining the Black community” online.

RELATED: Emotional Van Jones Brought To Tears While Reporting Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

The “Desperate Housewives” star then shared a statement online, which included: “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women.”

RELATED: Biden Wins White House, Vowing New Direction For Divided U.S.

“When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

See the full statement below.

Kerry Washington then responded to Longoria’s post:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP