Victoria Beckham Trolls Husband David Beckham For His Fashion Choice And He Vows Revenge

Victoria Beckham‘s trolling of her husband, David Beckham, might have consequences! The 46-year-old former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday to share some family photos and videos in honor of British Remembrance Sunday.

In the shots, Victoria and David, 45, pose somberly, sporting symbolic red poppy pins in honor of the veteran lives lost. Two of their children, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9, join them in one clip.

For the somber occasion, Victoria sported a burnt orange turtleneck sweater with navy blue sleeves and bell bottom jeans. Her husband went formal in a grey suit jacket and white button-down with brown pants. But it was his footwear that raised some eyebrows and caused the fashion designer to poke fun at him.

David rocked a pair of brown, extremely oversized boots, or “wellies,” which many commenters chose to point out on Victoria’s post. She acknowledged the bold fashion choice in her Instagram Stories.

“Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote on a split image of David and the cartoon villain, Gaston, from “Beauty and the Beast”.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Story

Not willing to let this slide, David took to his own Instagram Stories, sharing the same split image and writing, “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option,” adding, “Revenge will be sweet.”

David Beckham/ Instagram Story

The couple and parents of four have been married for 21 years. Watch the clip below for more on their love story.

