Cardi B Hits Back At Trump Supporters’ Claims She Was A ‘Pawn’ For Biden Campaign

Cardi B is very upfront about her politics.

On Sunday, the rapper hit back at claims from Donald Trump supporters that she was used as a “pawn” by Joe Biden’s campaign for U.S. president.

Sharing a clip from an interview she did with Biden during the campaign, Cardi wrote:

“Republicans like Candace, [Ben] Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me, talk so much s**t about me and my song ‘WAP’,” Cardi went on. “They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name.”

She then clarified, “I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting. I’m so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power. YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!”

Finally, Cardi offered her congratulations to Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the election.

“Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!” she wrote.