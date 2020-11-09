Taylor Swift Picks Out A Cardigan In New Capital One Ad

Fans are finally getting a glimpse inside Taylor Swift’s wardrobe.

The “Cardigan” singer stars in the latest ad from Capital One bank, and in it she shows exactly how she stays cosy.

In the ad, a bank spokesperson refers to “the easiest decision in the history of decisions,” before cutting to Swift.

“It’s looking kinda chilly out today, what am I gonna wear?” she says, walking over to her wardrobe to reveal nothing but a rack of her “Cardigan” perch sweaters.

Last year, Swift starred in another ad for Capital One, playing a clumsy waitress at a diner, and a bartender in a restaurant.