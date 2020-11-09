Michael Sheen Discusses ‘Difficult’ Kate Beckinsale Split: ‘It Made Me Question Certain Things About Myself’

Michael Sheen gets candid about his 2003 split from Kate Beckinsale in a new interview.

Sheen, 51, who dated Beckinsale for about eight years and shares daughter Lily, now 21, admits it was difficult having to go back to the U.K. while the actress stayed in the U.S. at the time.

The actor says during an appearance on the podcast Changes With Annie Macmanus: “Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child, and then because of my daughter and her mom living in another country, having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, which is difficult enough.

“I had no work visa to stay in America, so every time I left, I had to go back to Britain. I never knew if I would be allowed to come back in again,” the “Twilight” star continues, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Michael Sheen Changes Twitter Name To Martin Sheen Following ITV Flub

“So, I ended up having to get work in Britain because I wasn’t really getting any work in America. It really made me question certain things about myself.”

Sheen, who has also dated Rachel McAdams and Sarah Silverman, welcomed his second daughter, Lyra, with partner Anna Lundberg, 26, in September 2019.

Sheen and Beckinsale, who later married Len Wiseman in 2004 before they divorced in 2019, have remained on good terms since their split.