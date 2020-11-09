Larsa Pippen Gets Candid About Unfollowing Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Harry Jowsey & More

Larsa Pippen doesn’t want to be trouble.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn this week and shared why she and friend Kim Kardashian unfollowed each other.

“I don’t even know. I just feel like Kanye [West] was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said.

Asked if she’d reached out to Kardashian at all, Pippen said, “No, I’m the kind of person that wants you to be great, I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I’ve got my own s**t. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and just see what happens.

Pippen also shared how it felt to be unfollowed by her friend.

“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you; you and I are best friends; we’ve been through everything together, she said. “I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it.

The reality star also talked about her rumoured past relationship with Tristan Thompson, who is currently with Khloe Kardashian.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed,” she said. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

She added of Thompson and Kardashian being back together, “I mean, I love them together. I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out. If they love each other, then God bless.”

Pippen also cleared up rumours that she and Harry Jowsey are now dating.

“We’re just friends. I literally just met him maybe three weeks ago. He’s adorable, I love him. He’s got a great personality, super fun.”