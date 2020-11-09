Bill Maher Wants Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton To Get Married And Stay Married ‘For The Good Of The Nation’

Black Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is a symbol of hope and unity for Bill Maher.

On Friday’s “Real Time”, the host made the “Voice” couple the core of his “New Rule” segment, congratulating them on their engagement and demanding that they stay married forever “for the good of the nation.”

Maher joked, “Just the fact that they’re together is almost Shakespearean, ‘Rodeo and Juliet’, but they make it work because they see each other as more than just who they voted for.

“And they say, ‘Yes, we’re different but that’s also more fun and we’re going to make that work for us.’ They see the world differently and they love each other. What a concept! I’d like to try it in America because that’s how I feel about my country!”

Referring to last week’s U.S. presidential election, Maher said, “If there is one thing American needs right now it is a symbol of reconciliation between red and blue America.

“I don’t want to live in a country without the red states,” he continued. “I like travelling there. When people talk to you in Oklahoma, they’re not scanning the room to see if there’s someone more important. … Also, they laugh like nobody’s watching. They don’t have a non-dairy, gluten-free, hypoallergenic stick up their ass. … Let’s all stop seeing each other as deplorable.”

Returning to Shelton and Stefani, Maher identified the symbolic hope in their relationship.

“Now, more than ever, we need an example of cross-cultural love to send a message to our broken nation that love can lift us up where we belong, like a majestic eagle soaring above the fray and s**tting all over the haters below! And that is why for the sake of our nation, Gwen, Blake, you have to make this work! No, seriously, it would be psychologically devastating if you, our one symbol of America’s two halves coming together, s**t the bed on this. So don’t! Get married, do it quickly, and make it stick forever! No pressure.”