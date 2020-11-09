Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Incredible Cover Of Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’

Kelly Clarkson nailed those high notes as she covered Aerosmith’s “Dream On”.

The singer put her own spin on the much-loved track for the latest instalment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”‘s Kellyoke segment.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Tears It Down With ‘Torn’ Cover

Dressed all in black, Clarkson was joined by her band on stage as she belted out the tune.

The singer’s latest performance comes after she sang her own version of Donna Summer’s classic “She Works Had For The Money”.

The 1983 dance club hit brought some big energy to the end of a long U.S. election week.

Clarkson also covered the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” last week.

The star has sung countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Tegan and Sara’s “Closer”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.