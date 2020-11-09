Craig Morgan Surprises U.S. Army Veteran And Family With Mortgage-Free Home

Craig Morgan gave one deserving family the surprise of a lifetime.

During Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry show, the country singer teamed up with Operation Finally Home to surprise U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge and his family with the news they will be receiving a mortgage-free home in Tennessee.

RELATED: Craig Morgan Gives Emotional Performance Of ‘The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost’ On Father’s Day

LaBerge and his family thought they were at the Opry as part of a special recognition series for Purple Heart recipients, but Morgan announced the news during an emotional presentation.

“U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge and Arin, we thank you for your service to our country,” said Morgan on stage. “While you’re here because you’re a Purple Heart recipient, you’re also here so we can share some exciting news. Thanks to Beazer Homes, Ashlar Development, and Operation Finally Home, you are receiving a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.”

Since enlisting in the Army soon after his 18th birthday, LaBerge has undergone 11 surgeries and still struggles with memory loss, intense pain, and cognitive challenges, forcing him to medically retire in 2016.

RELATED: Craig Morgan On Close Friendship With Blake Shelton: ‘He And Gwen Are Beautiful People’

As a veteran himself, spending 17 years in the Army and Army Reserves, Morgan continues his mission to provide mortgage-free homes to wounded and injured veterans, first responders, and widows of the fallen.