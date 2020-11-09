Sean Connery’s Iconic Pistol From ‘Dr. No’ Up For Auction

You can own James Bond’s gun, for the right price.

The iconic semi-automatic Walther PPK pistol, given to Sean Connery in the original 1962 Bond film “Dr. No”, is going up for auction.

The deactivated weapon is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at a Hollywood auction in December, Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills said.

“The silhouette of 007 holding this gun would go on to become the James Bond franchise’s most iconic image and one of the most recognizable pop culture references of all time,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement.

The gun was originally sold at auction in 2006 by the original movie’s armoury supplier in the U.K.

Over the years, the weapon became the signature gun for James Bond in the long-running film franchise.

The auction comes after Connery passed away last week at age 90.