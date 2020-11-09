Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts To Clare Crawley And Dale Moss’ Engagement, Says She Has ‘Always Wanted’ Tayshia Adams To Be ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s safe to say that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss rocked Bachelor Nation during last week’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, after getting engaged just two weeks into filming the reality series.

Between the premiere episode and Moss’ proposal, the couple had only been on a total of three dates.

So, when ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, she said she thinks that they might have a “better chance” of joining the elite group of successful “Bachelor” couples.

“They have a stronger foundation to start on. He doesn’t have to watch her explore all these relationships with different men. She doesn’t have to go through the emotion of that, ” she shared.

Added Bristowe: “They actually get to just start off their life together and be like ‘Okay, we met on the show, but we didn’t have to go through all of these relationships’. So I’m rooting for them, I think it’s crazy but I mean I think a lot of people wish they could have done the same thing.”

Of course, when one door closes, another one opens and that’s definitely true for season 16 of the reality dating series. After Crawley left the “Bachelor” bubble with her new fiancée, Tayshia Adams was introduced as the new leading lady, and Bristowe revealed that she absolutely “loves it.”

“I have always wanted Tayshia as the ‘Bachelorette’ since she was on the show,” the 35-year-old admitted. “I thought she would make a great one because she is beautiful on the inside and out, she’s intelligent, she’s so well-spoken.”

Continued Bristowe: “I just think that she’s a class act, she’s got the right amount of edge. I just think she’ll make a really great ‘Bachelorette’. I haven’t talked to her yet, I just know in that situation, her phone is going so nuts but I’m going to send her a message soon and say, if you have any questions, if you need any advice I am here for you because it is a rollercoaster.”

Of course, between recording new episodes of her “Off The Vine” podcast and rehearsing for “Dancing With The Stars”, how has Bristowe managed to keep up with the dramatic season?

“I have requested early morning rehearsals on Tuesdays because I don’t want to miss an episode,” she shared.

“It’s so funny, from right after [I was on] the show, I watched it through a different lens, I had anxiety, it was tough for me to watch. But now I’m just full-blown a fan again and get to watch it as a fan and it’s so much fun,” added Bristowe.