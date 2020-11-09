Lindsey Vonn Is Spreading ’24 Hours Of Pawsitivity’ With ‘The Pack’ Livestream

Get a break from the chaos with a pack of perfect pooches.

On Monday, in anticipation of her new Amazon Prime Video series “The Pack”, gold medallist Lindsey Vonn is livestreaming “24 Hours of Pawsitivity”.

The YouTube stream, which kicked off Monday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, will continue for a full 24 hours, and feature footage of dogs from all around the world.

Everything from pups running through fields in slow-motion, to pups on surf boards, to pups chilling out at home, plus fun facts, commentary from Vonn, dog-owners, experts and more.

“The Pack”, which premieres Nov. 20 on Prime Video, is a new reality competition series, co-hosted by Vonn and dog Lucy, featuring 12 teams of dogs and their humans as they embark on an epic adventure ross multiple continents.