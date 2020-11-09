Lindsey Vonn Is Spreading ’24 Hours Of Pawsitivity’ With ‘The Pack’ Livestream

By Corey Atad.

Get a break from the chaos with a pack of perfect pooches.

On Monday, in anticipation of her new Amazon Prime Video series “The Pack”, gold medallist Lindsey Vonn is livestreaming “24 Hours of Pawsitivity”.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn And Her Pup Lucy Host Amazon Prime Video’s New Competition Show ‘The Pack’

The YouTube stream, which kicked off Monday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, will continue for a full 24 hours, and feature footage of dogs from all around the world.

Everything from pups running through fields in slow-motion, to pups on surf boards, to pups chilling out at home, plus fun facts, commentary from Vonn, dog-owners, experts and more.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Says Her Wedding Plans With P.K. Subban Are In A ‘Holding Pattern’ Amid The Pandemic

“The Pack”, which premieres Nov. 20 on Prime Video, is a new reality competition series, co-hosted by Vonn and dog Lucy, featuring 12 teams of dogs and their humans as they embark on an epic adventure ross multiple continents.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP