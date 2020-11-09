Gloria Estefan Recalls Horrific 1990 Bus Crash In Emotional ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Gloria Estefan is looking back at the 1990 bus crash that changed her life.

The iconic singer, 63, and her family have joined forces for a special “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” episode on Facebook Watch, to open up about the lead-up to the accident and their lives in the weeks and months that followed.

In the episodic trailer, the singer says when they all survived the crash, doctors said she would never walk again or have more children, but the “Rhythm Is Going To Get You” singer proved them all wrong.

“This is my story of survival,” she says in a teaser for the upcoming episode. “We were on tour playing to sold out crowds, President Bush had just invited us to the White House, the press was reporting we had the world in our hands… and boom.”

“In a split second, everything changed,” Estefan continues.

The episode will also feature a performance of “Coming Out Of The Dark” by Estefan and her daughter Emily, 25.

Catch the full episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” on Nov. 11 on Facebook Watch.