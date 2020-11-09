Blue Ivy Carter Will Narrate ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Based On Oscar-Winning Short Film By Matthew A. Cherry

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter is already getting her career going.

On Monday, filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry announced that Blue Ivy Carter will narrate the audiobook adaptation of his Oscar-winning animated short film “Hair Love”.

RELATED: Beyoncé Shares Video For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Featuring Daughter Blue Ivy

The director shared a clip from the audiobook, featuring the 8-year-old narrating the story about an African-American father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Along with the children’s book and audiobook, “Hair Love” is also being adapted into an animated TV series, “Young Love”, at HBO Max, starring characters from the original short.

RELATED: Beyoncé Embarrasses Blue Ivy With A Corny Joke

Despite her young age, Carter has also appeared in her mother’s film “Black is King”, and won the BET Her Award in 2020 for appearing on the single “Brown Skin Girl”, becoming the award’s youngest recipient.