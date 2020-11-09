Sean Connery’s Widow Confirms His Ashes Will Be Scattered In Scotland: ‘That Was His Final Wish’

Sean Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, is bringing her late husband’s remains back to Scotland.

Roquebrune revealed to Scottish Mail that she will scatter the late legendary actor’s ashes in his home country: “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish.”

Connery died last month at his home in the Bahamas. He was 90.

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland,” she continued. “Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him.”

Once in Scotland, Roquebrune plans to have a memorial service for Connery there.

“We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope,” she added. “But we cannot say when this will happen exactly.”

Roquebrune, 91, and Connery were married for 45 years before he died.