Morgan Wallen Makes Acting Debut In ‘7 Summers’ Music Video, Teases Album Release Date

Morgan Wallen can do it all.

On Monday, the country singer premiered the highly-anticipated music video for his nostalgic hit “7 Summers”, which marks his acting debut in the eight-minute short film.

Directed by Justin Clough and shot in Nashville, Wallen takes on the role of a teenage baseball player who’s fighting with his father about his future. As the mini-movie progresses, tensions rise as he’s forced to choose between a baseball scholarship or a successful career, while also torn about leaving the girl he loves behind.

The dramatic ending to the film gives fans an on-screen look at what really happened “seven summers ago.”

The singer also teased the release of his next album on Instagram, writing, “7 Summers Short Film is live. Y’all let me know what you think. Look for a hint of my album release date in there too.”

At the very beginning of the music video Wallen and his baseball teammates are seen standing with their backs to the camera with the numbers “1”, “8”, and “21” on their jerseys. Many fans think this scene hints at a Jan. 8, 2021 release date.

Meanwhile, the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker is one of the many country singers calling out Joe Biden’s presidential celebrations as “hypocritical,” as hundreds of people are celebrating in the streets but they are still unable to tour.

“Time to start booking shows,” wrote Wallen on his Instagram story, alongside a video of a jam-packed intersection on the streets outside the White House.

He added: “The hypocrisy is unreal.”

Wallen will take the stage to perform at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, singing his fourth consecutive Canadian No. 1 “More Than My Hometown”.