Carly Hughes Leaves ‘American Housewife’ Over Allegations Of ‘Toxic Environment’

“American Housewife” just lost one of its series regulars.

Actress Carly Hughes exited the series after the end of season 4, alleging a “toxic environment,” reports Deadline.

Hughes was featured in the season 5 premiere, which was mostly shot in March, before the pandemic lockdown. Starting with the new season’s second episode, her name was no longer featured in the credits.

“I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on ‘American Housewife’,” Hughes told Deadline in a statement. “I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a Black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve — to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

According to Deadline, the allegations made by Hughes, who was the only Black series regular on the show, prompted an internal investigation at ABC, which also looked into claims from other members of the production.

Creator Sarah Dunn is no longer an active producer on the show, following the investigation, while line producer Mark J. Greenberg stepped down and showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz went through sensitivity training.

A spokesperson for “American Housewife” said, “Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season. The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Hughes’ departure wasn’t the only major change for season 5. Young star Julia Butters also departed, with her Anna-Kat now being played by Giselle Eisenberg.