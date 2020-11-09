‘The Voice’ Coaches Reveal Their First ‘Battle Round’ Pairings Ahead Of Epic Three-Part Special

“The Voice” coaches are giving a sneak peek at their pairings, ahead of the epic three-part “Battle Rounds” special premiering Monday night.

With the help of some of music’s powerhouse voices, team Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s pairings are not to be missed.

Miguel is joining team Legend, Leon Bridges is teaming up with team Kelly, team Gwen enlisted Julia Michaels and team Blake nabbed Kane Brown.

For the “Battle Rounds”, Shelton is putting Taryn Papa and Worth The Wait up against each other to sing Little Big Town’s “Little White Church”. His second pairing features Jus Jon and Payton Lamar for “Dancing With A Stranger” by Sam Smith.

For Legend’s pairings, Olivia Reyes and Tamara Jade will take on “Hard Place” by H.E.R and Bailey Rae and Sid Kingsley will perform Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”.

Next up are Eli Zamora and Madeline Consoer for team Kelly. Clarkson’s pairing will sing “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” by Ricky Martin.

Finally, team Gwen has Lauren Frihauf pitted against Payge Turner with JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending”.

The “Battle Rounds” special launches Monday, Nov. 9 and continues Monday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Nov. 23.