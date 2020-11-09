David Oyelowo Talks To Tamron Hall About How ‘Selma’ Paved The Way For The 2020 U.S. Election

David Oyelowo is proud to have showcased Martin Luther King Jr.’s struggle for civil rights.

On Monday, the “Selma” star appeared on “Tamron Hall Show” and talked about how he feels about the 2020 U.S. presidential election after having portrayed the civil rights icon.

“Well someone wrote to me and said, ‘You are literally watching the realization of what you showcased in that movie.’ You know 1965, that march from Selma to Montgomery, it was fighting for voting rights and it is very clear that it was Black and Brown people who tipped this country toward the result that we got over the weekend,” he said. “I’m so filled with pride to have been part of that storytelling, part of this history and part of the history we are currently living right now.”

Oyelowo also addressed some of the backlash to his new fantasy film “Come Away”, co-starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Angelina Jolie, over its portrayal of Black characters in a period setting.

“I would be lying if I said I was surprised by it. I’ve had other films that have had this done to them,” he said. “Famously, we saw John Boyega having to deal with this because people didn’t like the idea of a Black stormtrooper or Halle Bailey as The Little Mermaid.”

He continued, “It’s unfortunate but like Kamala Harris said last night, every little girl now sees that this is a country of possibilities. For me personally, to see Keira Chansa as Alice from Alice and Wonderland or Jordan Nash as Peter, that’s what I didn’t get to see when I was 12-years-old and I know that it would have slightly changed and reshaped my world view about where I fit in the world. And at the end of the day, these are fictional characters in a fantasy fairytale, so it’s not any kind of displacement in terms of history. It’s just seeing these kids in the middle of this fantasy which I would like to think most kids would like to see.”