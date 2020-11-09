Vanessa Hudgens Gets ‘Switched Again’ In Trailer For ‘The Princess Switch’ Sequel

By Corey Atad.

Vanessa Hudgens is back for doubles.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new Christmas sequel “The Princess Switch: Switched Again”.

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

“When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart,” the official description reads.

Photo: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2020

“Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!”

Photo: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2020

The sequel also stars Sam Palladio and Nick Hagar.

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix.

