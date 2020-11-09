‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Set For Celebrity Spin-Off Series

A host of stars will compete for massive prize money when “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune” premieres on ABC.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host the new spin-off series, which has nabbed itself a primetime debut.

RELATED: Linda Cardellini Is Homeschooling With Help From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

According to Deadline, stars will have the chance to win up to $1.3m ($1m USD) for their chosen charities by spinning the wheel and solving word puzzles on the beloved TV game show.

The original series returned to production in August after a COVID-19 shutdown.

RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Mistakenly Calls Renowned Scientist ‘Tom Isaac Newton’

Adjustments have since been made to accommodate social distancing requirements within the show’s studio, such as the wheel has been redesigned to provide proper distance between contestants.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Begin Taping New Episodes — But With New Pandemic Precautions

Other nods to COVID-19 restrictions include allowing only essential staff and crew on stage; PPE provided for everyone behind the scenes; regular testing for all staff and crew; and testing of contestants before they arrive at the studio to tape.