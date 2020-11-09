Lenny Kravitz, Patrisse Cullors, Chloe Fineman And More Feature In W Magazine’s Issue Highlighting ‘Uniqueness’

W Magazine‘s last issue of 2020 promises to be a good one.

Volume 4 The New Originals will highlight a large number of “artists, activists, creators and entertainers” from all walks of life in a celebration of “uniqueness.”

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors, Lenny Kravitz, Chloe Fineman, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh and Beyoncé’s stylist and founder of Black Owned Everything, Zerina Akers are just a few of the faces to appear in the issue.

Cullors told the magazine about her activism and what part it has in her art.

“My art and my activism are an extension of my values and how I want to be in the world,” Cullors said. “The activism could be in policy development, zoning, or a ballot measure, and my art practice is often in conversation with whatever those initiatives are.”

Patrisse Cullors, Photo: Danielle Degrasse-Alston — W Magazine

Kravitz spoke about his stylish late mother, Roxie Rocker, and the lessons she taught him.

“When my daughter, Zoë, was born, my mother wouldn’t meet her granddaughter until she put on a proper outfit. I told her, the child doesn’t know. But that was not my mother; she always wanted to look great,” Kravitz said.

Photo: Lenny Kravitz — W Magazine

While “Saturday Night Live” star Fineman looks to Harry Styles as a fashion icon.

“When he hosted SNL, I realized we had the same necklace,” she revealed, adding, “Anyone who is unapologetically themselves is someone I would like to know. And admire. And probably do an impression of.”

Chloe Fineman, Photo: Nolan Zangas — W Magazine

See more of the portfolio below:

Parris Goebel-Choreographer, Model, Photos: Trotter — W Magazine

Comedians Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion — W Magazine

Laila Gohar- Food Artist, Photo: Max Hoell — W Magazine

Tomi Adeyemi- Author, Creative Writing Teacher, Photo: Tomi Adeyemi. — W Magazine

Aurora James- Designer of the Accessories Brand Brother Vellies, Founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, Photo: Ford — W Magazine

Adut Akech- Model, Photo: Rosie Marks — W Magazine

Volume 4 The New Originals hits newsstands on Nov. 18.