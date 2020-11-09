Kristen Stewart & Dan Levy Team Up As BFFs In Star-Studded Trailer For ‘Happiest Season’

The first trailer for “Happiest Season” has dropped just in time for the holidays.

The exciting new Hulu rom-com features big names like Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Victor Garber, Dan Levy, Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza among its star-studded cast.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Upcoming Film ‘Spencer’

The story follows Abby (Stewart), who has decided to propose to her girlfriend, Harper (Davis), while spending the holidays with Harper’s family.

However, Abby’s plans are thrown into disarray when she realizes that Harper has not yet come out to her conservative parents.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Apprehension & Excitement About Playing Princess Diana In Biopic

“Schitt’s Creek” star Levy plays Abby’s BFF, who shows up to help her navigate her way through the tricky situation.

The groundbreaking feature from director Clea DuVall was acquired by Hulu in October.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart On The ‘Enormous Pressure’ To ‘Represent Queerness’ In Hollywood: ‘I Represent What I Stand For’

“Happiest Season” will premiere on the streaming platform this Nov. 25.