Jeff Nichols Behind Upcoming ‘A Quiet Place’ Spin-Off

“A Quiet Place” spin-off is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Nichols, the mind behind “Mud And Loving”, will take the reigns of the new project as writer and director of the currently untitled spin-off. It will be connected to the events of the hit 2018 horror movie and its upcoming sequel.

“A Quiet Place” director and co-writer John Krasinski came up with the idea for the new story and will serve as producer under his Sunday Night banner.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will also produce.

The original film starred Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt as a family living in a post-apocalyptic world, in which creatures with heightened hearing used sound to hunt humans, earned over $340 million worldwide.

“A Quiet Place Part II” was supposed to premiere this past March, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sequel will now hit big screens on April 23, 2021.