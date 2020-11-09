‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Emotional Video Documenting Daughter’s Birth

Lindsay Arnold has allowed fans into the delivery room to witness her becoming a first time mom.
The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a YouTube video that chronicles the birth of her baby girl, Sage, via cesarean section.
The video begins with Arnold and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, inside their car, just moments after the dancer’s water broke.
“It’s happening. My water broke. I am four centimetres dilated,” she shares. “I am contracting and the nurse said we are having this baby today. This is so weird!”
The emotional video also sees Arnold ask her husband “Is [the baby] okay?” during the c-section.
Arnold can then be heard saying, “I want to hold her,” after Sage is delivered safely.
“Best day of our lives,” she shared in a post on Instagram.
Best day of our lives 💕there are truly no words to explain the love I have for my little family and the gratitude I feel that we get to be this sweet little girls Mom and Dad. Full birth vlog is now up on our YouTube channel 💕 #birth #csection I do not own the rights to this music Berlin- RY X
“There are truly no words to explain the love I have for my little family and the gratitude I feel that we get to be this sweet little girls Mom and Dad.”
Arnold previously revealed the poignant reason why she named her daughter Sage Jill Cusick.
Sage Jill Cusick 💕💕 7 lbs 10 oz 19 inches tall • • • • • Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am. I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery. I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound. We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents. She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick. Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way ❤️❤️
“She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam’s beautiful mother just one year ago,” the new mom explained. “We couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick.”