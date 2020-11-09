‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Emotional Video Documenting Daughter’s Birth

Lindsay Arnold has allowed fans into the delivery room to witness her becoming a first time mom.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a YouTube video that chronicles the birth of her baby girl, Sage, via cesarean section.

The video begins with Arnold and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, inside their car, just moments after the dancer’s water broke.

“It’s happening. My water broke. I am four centimetres dilated,” she shares. “I am contracting and the nurse said we are having this baby today. This is so weird!”

The emotional video also sees Arnold ask her husband “Is [the baby] okay?” during the c-section.

“Best day of our lives,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

“There are truly no words to explain the love I have for my little family and the gratitude I feel that we get to be this sweet little girls Mom and Dad.”

Arnold previously revealed the poignant reason why she named her daughter Sage Jill Cusick.

“She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam’s beautiful mother just one year ago,” the new mom explained. “We couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick.”