The Victory Pantsuit Worn By U.S. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Was Symbolic

Kamala Harris’ first speech as U.S. Vice President-elect was historic and memorable for a long list of reasons.

Not only did Harris become the first elected female VP of the United States, she also became the first elected VP of colour.

After days of ballot counting across the country, Harris walked out on the stage in Wilmington, Delaware to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That” to address the nation. The only thing more iconic was the Suffragette White Carolina Herrera pantsuit and nude heels that she wore.

The colour of the suit paid tribute to the suffragette movement started by the National Woman’s Party in the early 1900s, who adopted the colour as an “emblem of purity.”

Suffragettes were often described as “masculine and ugly,” so wearing white helped them portray “the femininity and purity.”

The other colours the movement used were gold and purple for “light and life” as well as “loyalty.”

Photo By: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool/CPImages

“All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: One hundred years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard,” Harris told the socially distanced in-person crowd at the drive-in victory celebration and millions watching around the world.

Adding, “Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision — to see what can be unburdened by what has been — I stand on their shoulders.”

The suit was so symbolic that when Global’s “Saturday Night Live” went to air that night, Maya Rudolph’s Harris was wearing the same one. Coming up with the suit in a matter of hours should win the “SNL” wardrobe department an award.

During Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, the hashtag #wearwhitetovote was used as many voters wore the colour while casting their ballots. Clinton wore white and pantsuits many times throughout her campaign, including the presidential debate.