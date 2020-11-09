‘Hamilton’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. And Wife Nicolette Robinson Expecting Baby Number 2

Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife and Nicolette Robinson are growing their family.

On Monday, the Hamilton star, 39, revealed his wife, 32, is pregnant with their second child.

Sharing a slideshow of photos to Instagram, of Robinson and their daughter Lucille, 3, Odom Jr. captioned the pics: “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too.”

Odom Jr. also revealed they are expecting a son.

RELATED: Leslie Odom Jr. Encourages Americans To ‘Wait For It’ As Every Vote Is Counted In PSA

“Baby boy and mama are doing swell,” he said. “Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!”

He also added one of his famous Hamilton lines, “We’ll make it right for you.”

RELATED: Beyoncé, LeBron James, Leslie Odom Jr. & More React As Protests Erupt After Wisconsin Police Shoot Jacob Blake Multiple Times

Robinson shared her own post, writing, “Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you❣️ More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world.”

She added, “We love you. Arriving March 2021 💙.”

Odom Jr. and Robinson tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Lucille Ruby, 3, in 2017.